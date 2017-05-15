The Cervalis data facility in April 2014 in Norwalk, Conn.

A Florida investor acquired ownership of Connecticut's largest data center in Norwalk for $59 million, with the Cervalis subsidiary of CyrusOne continuing to operate the center under a lease agreement. As first reported in April by Hearst Connecticut Media, Carter Validus Mission Critical bought the data center from Fortis Property Group , which also owns the adjacent Norden Park office complex that is largely vacant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.