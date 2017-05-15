The Cervalis data facility in April 2...

The Cervalis data facility in April 2014 in Norwalk, Conn.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A Florida investor acquired ownership of Connecticut's largest data center in Norwalk for $59 million, with the Cervalis subsidiary of CyrusOne continuing to operate the center under a lease agreement. As first reported in April by Hearst Connecticut Media, Carter Validus Mission Critical bought the data center from Fortis Property Group , which also owns the adjacent Norden Park office complex that is largely vacant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance 5 hr BPT 1
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop May 10 BPT 3
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... May 9 BPT 2
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson May 7 BPT 4
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC