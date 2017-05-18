Suspended sentence for $31K shoplifter in Stamford
Andre Fowler, 23, of Norwalk, was given a five year suspended sentence and three years probation for helping to shoplift $31,000 worth of items from a high-end Greenwich store. Andre Fowler, 23, of Norwalk, was given a five year suspended sentence and three years probation for helping to shoplift $31,000 worth of items from a high-end Greenwich store.
