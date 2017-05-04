Successful placement of 481.535 share...

Successful placement of 481.535 shares Intervest Offices & Warehouses

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Intervest Offices & Warehouses has been informed that the private placement of a parcel of 481.535 shares, issued this morning as part of the contribution in kind of two logistic sites in Oevel and Aarschot, has been successful. The 481.535 shares were placed by ING Belgium nv across a broad base of Belgian and international investors at a price of a 21,60 per share, which represents a discount of 3,4% compared to the closing price of yesterday, 4 May 2017, corrected for the detachment of the right to the dividend over fiscal year 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 1 hr ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 1 hr ffctguitar 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut Wed BPT 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... Wed BPT 2
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... May 2 okimar 7
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 30 BPT 8
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Apr 21 Vt lady 5
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC