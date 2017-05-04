Successful placement of 481.535 shares Intervest Offices & Warehouses
Intervest Offices & Warehouses has been informed that the private placement of a parcel of 481.535 shares, issued this morning as part of the contribution in kind of two logistic sites in Oevel and Aarschot, has been successful. The 481.535 shares were placed by ING Belgium nv across a broad base of Belgian and international investors at a price of a 21,60 per share, which represents a discount of 3,4% compared to the closing price of yesterday, 4 May 2017, corrected for the detachment of the right to the dividend over fiscal year 2016.
