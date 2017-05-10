State Offers $50K Reward For Info On ...

State Offers $50K Reward For Info On Fatal Norwalk Hit-And-Run

12 hrs ago

One year after a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Norwalk, the state of Connecticut is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. The accident took place at around 9:30 p.m. on May 11, 2016 on Van Buren Avenue near the intersection with Bedford Avenue.

Norwalk, CT

