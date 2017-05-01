Stamford teens send strong message about sexual assault
Safia Hamada was sprawled on a cushy round chair at the corner of Bedford and Broad, eyes shut, surrounded by red party cups. The scene halted drivers and pedestrians at the busy downtown intersection who stopped to read her sign: "If I can't say no, I can't say yes."
