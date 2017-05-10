Stamford magnet school to host - The Lion King Jr.' musical

Students at Rogers International School will present their spring musical, "The Lion King Jr.," in the school's performing arts center at 202 Blachley Road, Stamford, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Students at Rogers International School will present their spring musical, "The Lion King Jr.," in the school's performing arts center at 202 Blachley Road, Stamford, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.