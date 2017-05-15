SoNo Spaces adds second location in Norwalk
Co founders Karl Heine and Bob Walker talk about their new project for Sono Spaces at North Water Street in Norwalk Conn. on May 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|May 9
|BPT
|2
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|May 7
|Jose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC