Sex offender arrested for failing to report address change
A 61-year-old registered sex offender, with a long history of non-compliance with state reporting requirements, was charged with failing to report a change of address, police said. Carlton Bailey , who lists addresses at Meadow Gardens and Main Street, was charged Tuesday with two counts of violation of registration of a person who has committed a sexually violent offense.
