'Served:' Bridgeport Native's Film On Prison To Premiere In Norwalk
A former Bridgeport resident will be on hand May 15 for the world premiere of her short film "Served," which tackles the effects of incarceration on prisoners' children and families, a situation she knows all too well. Akiya McKnight wrote and produced the film, which will be screened at 7 p.m. at Garden Cinema on Isaac Place.
