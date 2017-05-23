Senate bickers, adjourns, without a vote on beach-smoking ban

A bill that would ban cigarette smoking at state beaches might become the casualty of a partisan argument in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans, who are split 18-18.t A bill that would ban cigarette smoking at state beaches might become the casualty of a partisan argument in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans, who are split 18-18.t Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, abruptly shut down Senate business Wednesday after Republicans attempted to commandeer a bill that would ban cigarette smoking on state beaches. Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, abruptly shut down Senate business Wednesday after Republicans attempted to commandeer a bill that would ban cigarette smoking on state beaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.