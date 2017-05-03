Senate approves felony charges for "s...

Senate approves felony charges for "swatting"

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, recalled a family in his hometown that was disrupted by a false police report that brought an overwhelming response from the local SWAT team. A bill passed unanimously in the Senate Thursday would make the crime of "swatting" punishable by five years in prison.

