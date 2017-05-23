Roads To Close In Norwalk Monday For ...

Roads To Close In Norwalk Monday For Memorial Day Parade

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Several roads will be closed to traffic in Norwalk on Monday as the city holds its annual Memorial Day Parade. I-95 Exit 16 ramps will be closed from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Tue kosher nostra 5
News Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores May 18 BPT 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) May 18 BPT 7
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk May 18 VictorOrians 1
News Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance May 16 BPT 1
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,262,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC