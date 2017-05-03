Recent domestic homicides in Norwalk ...

Recent domestic homicides in Norwalk illustrate dynamics of abuse

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NORWALK - Two women - one a 49-year-old hairdresser living with her unemployed boyfriend and another man in a one-bedroom trailer; the other a 33-year-old waitress helping her hapless father put his life back together - both killed by the men they supported. Domestic violence experts say that abusive behavior can run the spectrum of relationships and situations as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.

