Police: Woman left kids home alone, went drinking
A Wilton woman who is accused of leaving her children home alone while she went out drinking was charged Monday with driving under the influence by Norwalk police. Police say that on April 17 at around 2:37 a.m., Kerry Peel , 39, of Danbury Road, Wilton, was observed on the Stroffolino Bridge driving on the wrong side of the road without illuminated headlights.
