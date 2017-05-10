Police say taxi driver attempted to a...

Police say taxi driver attempted to assault woman

9 hrs ago

Police say a taxi driver who offered to give a woman a ride home instead drove her to Connecticut where he said he wouldn't let her go unless they had sex. The 27-year-old woman agreed to a ride on April 6. But they ended up in Norwalk, Conn.

