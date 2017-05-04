Police: Former Norwalk Principal Stole $20K From Student Activity Fund
A Darien resident and former principal of Jefferson Magnet School in Norwalk is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from a student activity fund, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that 46-year-old John Reynolds took the money from the student activity fund over the course of several years.
