Police: Former Norwalk Principal Stol...

Police: Former Norwalk Principal Stole $20K From Student Activity Fund

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A Darien resident and former principal of Jefferson Magnet School in Norwalk is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from a student activity fund, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that 46-year-old John Reynolds took the money from the student activity fund over the course of several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 6 hr MMapp 1
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut Wed BPT 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... Wed BPT 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) Wed Ashton 86
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... May 2 okimar 7
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 30 BPT 8
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Apr 21 Vt lady 5
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,783,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC