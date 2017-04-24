Police chief: Overnight standoff ends in Norwalk, possible murder-suicide
An overnight standoff that blocked off an entire neighborhood in Norwalk has ended in a murder-suicide, according to the police chief. Norwalk Police Chief Tom Kulhawik says the suspect killed his 33-year-old daughter last night, then killed himself during the standoff.
