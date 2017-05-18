Police and detectives at the scene of...

Police and detectives at the scene of a Sunday afternoon shooting on Kosuth Street in South Norwalk.

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon on Kossuth Street that resulted in one person being sent to the hospital. Detectives were at the scene following the shooting around 12:30 p.m. The street was blocked by police at both ends as detectives investigated.

