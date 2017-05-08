Patriots Dinner In Norwalk Benefits Bridgeport's Homes For The Brave
Knights of Columbus Bishop Fenwick Assembly 100 is hosting its Inaugural Patriot Dinner on Armed Forces Day, May 20 at 7 p.m. to benefit the Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport. The fundraiser dinner will take place at the Knights Hall on 16 Hendricks Ave. in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|Sun
|BPT
|4
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Sun
|Jose
|2
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|Sun
|Jose
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC