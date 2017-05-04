Original Swanky Franks Says Goodbye To Norwalk After 60+ Years

After more than six decades in business, the Original Swanky Franks in Norwalk announced that it has closed for good. "They say that all good things must come to an end... After 60+ years in the city of Norwalk, and in our family...the Renzuella/ Satterfield family have decided to close the doors of The Original Swanky Franks... the sign on the door says it all...," says a post on the diner's Facebook page .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.