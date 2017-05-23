Orangetheory Multi-Unit Operator Expanding In Connecticut
Multi-unit franchisees dominate today's marketplace, controlling more total units than their single-unit counterparts--and an increasing number are operating multiple brands. The Multi-Unit Franchisee Annual Buyer's Guide serves the growing generation of multi-unit operators, hungry for information to help them expand both their number of units and their number of brands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franchising.com.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|4 hr
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC