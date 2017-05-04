On the Revolution Bus

9 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

More than 20 persons departed Compo Beach today on a bus at the start of the Westport Historical Society tour of the historic British raid of Danbury in the spring of 1777. The tour was led by Norwalk resident Ed Hynes who has traveled extensively to various battlefields around the country and overseas.

Norwalk, CT

