On Mother's Day, florist has new digs in South Norwalk
Owner Linda Vinci and her staff in the newly relocated Braach's Flowers Wednesday, May 10, 2017, ready the shop for MotherA's Day in their shop in South Norwalk, Conn. The flower shop has had just three owners dating back to the Great Depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|14 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|May 9
|BPT
|2
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|May 7
|Jose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC