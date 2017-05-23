NWS: Highest tide of year could cause...

NWS: Highest tide of year could cause flooding

The National Weather Service says one of the highest tides of the season could cause some coastal flooding in Fairfield and New Haven counties Thursday night. That's because of the combination of the highest tides of the year and easterly winds blowing up to 15 knots will be pushing more water into the Sound.

Coastal Flood Statement for Fairfield County was issued at May 25 at 5:42AM EDT

