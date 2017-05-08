Norwalk woman charged with DUI in Darien
Police charged a 27-year-old Norwalk woman with drunk driving after she allegedly drove with empty liquor bottles in her car. On May 6 around 10 p.m., there was a car accident in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Heights Road where one of the drivers left the scene.
