Norwalk woman charged with DUI in Darien

Norwalk woman charged with DUI in Darien

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Police charged a 27-year-old Norwalk woman with drunk driving after she allegedly drove with empty liquor bottles in her car. On May 6 around 10 p.m., there was a car accident in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Heights Road where one of the drivers left the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) 8 hr Wally 43
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... 16 hr America Gentleman... 1
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson Sun BPT 4
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Sun Jose 2
News Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp... Sun Jose 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC