Norwalk Transitions: Strawberry Hill Shopping Center

Strawberry Hill Shopping Center - Payless ShoeSource enters its final full week in business in a Strawberry Hill Shopping Center storefront at 434 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, Conn., with the location among some 400 being shuttered in a massive downsizing by the beleaguered shoe retailer, including five in Connecticut. Payless ShoeSource filed in early April 2017 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors.

