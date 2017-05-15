Norwalk Transitions: Popeyes coming t...

Norwalk Transitions: Popeyes coming to Connecticut Avenue

14 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Popeye's appears to have a head start on a planned Chick-fil-A just up Connecticut Avenue, with construction crews having yet to install exterior windows at that location. less 497 Connecticut Ave. - A Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen sprouts in mid-May 2017 at 497 Connecticut Ave. where a commercial building housing Dominic's Designs once stood, with the fast food franchisor having yet ... more 497 Connecticut Ave. - A Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen sprouts in mid-May 2017 in Norwalk where a commercial building housing Dominic's Designs once stood, with the fast food franchisor having yet to disclose a planned opening date.

Norwalk, CT

