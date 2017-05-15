Norwalk Student Joins Last Class At B...

Norwalk Student Joins Last Class At Bridgeport Hospital School Of Nursing

10 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

The state's oldest nursing school is preparing to transition from a two-year diploma program to a four-year bachelor of science in nursing program at the University of Bridgeport this fall. "You got started - now keep going," was the message repeated to graduates by Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing Director Linda Podolak at the ceremony in UB's Arnold Bernhard Center for Arts and Humanities.

Norwalk, CT

