Norwalk Student Joins Last Class At Bridgeport Hospital School Of Nursing
The state's oldest nursing school is preparing to transition from a two-year diploma program to a four-year bachelor of science in nursing program at the University of Bridgeport this fall. "You got started - now keep going," was the message repeated to graduates by Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing Director Linda Podolak at the ceremony in UB's Arnold Bernhard Center for Arts and Humanities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|May 9
|BPT
|2
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC