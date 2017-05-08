Norwalk renewable energy seller to be sold to Houston company

Verde Energy, which has its main office on the second floor of 101 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Conn., pictured, is being acquired for $65 million by Spark Energy in a deal announced May 8, 2017. Verde Energy, which has its main office on the second floor of 101 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Conn., pictured, is being acquired for $65 million by Spark Energy in a deal announced May 8, 2017.

