Norwalk Public Library Offers Rosetta StoneA Library Solution Available to All NPL Cardholders
Norwalk Public Library patrons can enhance their language learning goals with access to Rosetta StoneA Library Solution from EBSCO Information Services. Whether patrons are looking to learn a brand new language, further their ESL learning as non-native English speakers, or brush up on a language for business or vacation travel, Rosetta Stone Library Solution is the perfect solution.
