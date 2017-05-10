Norwalk Police Search For Woman Who Robbed Bank In Walmart Vest
NORWALK, Conn. -- Police are searching for a woman in a blue Walmart vest who robbed the First County Bank on Connecticut Avenue Friday morning.
