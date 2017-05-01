Norwalk Police Identify Father, Daugh...

Norwalk Police Identify Father, Daughter Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Norwalk Police have identified the father and daughter involved in an apparent murder-suicide on Wilton Avenue early Monday morning. Police said that the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Melissa Wilkinson, while the suspect has been identified as her father, 55-year-old Mark Wilkinson.

