Norwalk Police Identify Father, Daughter Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Norwalk Police have identified the father and daughter involved in an apparent murder-suicide on Wilton Avenue early Monday morning. Police said that the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Melissa Wilkinson, while the suspect has been identified as her father, 55-year-old Mark Wilkinson.
