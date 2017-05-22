Norwalk Police Honor Officers Who Sto...

Norwalk Police Honor Officers Who Stopped Car Thefts, Abduction, Gun Crimes

Four Norwalk police officers were honored for their work last month stopping car thefts, abductions and felons who illegally had firearms. Officers Paul Wargo, Michael Sellas, Richard Holmes and Nelson Figueroa were all named the April 2017 Officers of the Month.

