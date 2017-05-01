Norwalk PAWS Hopes To Find Pretty Prissy A Forever Home
The Pet Animal Welfare Society of Norwalk is hoping to find a home for Pretty Prissy, a 10 year old cat that is in their care. Pretty Prissy is 10-years-old and was given to PAWS after her owner could no longer care for her.
