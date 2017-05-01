Norwalk man facing attempted robbery charge
A mask-wearing Norwalk man has been charged with attempted robbery in connection with a February 22 incident in Fairfield. The 34-year-old was previously arrested on robbery and larceny charges by the Stamford and Wilton police, and the Fairfield chargers were leveled against him when he appeared at state Superior Court in Bridgeport on April 28. Police said Joseph Boccuzzi walked up to the People's United Bank branch at 411 Old Post Road shortly after 4 p.m., only to find the front door locked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|America Gentleman...
|85
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|15 hr
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|6
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC