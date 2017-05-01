Norwalk man facing attempted robbery ...

Norwalk man facing attempted robbery charge

A mask-wearing Norwalk man has been charged with attempted robbery in connection with a February 22 incident in Fairfield. The 34-year-old was previously arrested on robbery and larceny charges by the Stamford and Wilton police, and the Fairfield chargers were leveled against him when he appeared at state Superior Court in Bridgeport on April 28. Police said Joseph Boccuzzi walked up to the People's United Bank branch at 411 Old Post Road shortly after 4 p.m., only to find the front door locked.

