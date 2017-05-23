Norwalk Man Charged In Bridgeport With Trying To Lure Girl Into His Car

A 55-year-old Norwalk man tried several times to get a 16-year-old girl in Bridgeport to get into his car on Monday afternoon, according to the Connecticut Post. The girl reported that she was walking home on Fairfield Avenue on Monday afternoon when she was approached by a man later identified as 55-year-old Sinclair Smalls of Norwalk, the Connecticut Post reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.