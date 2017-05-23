Norwalk Man Charged In Bridgeport With Trying To Lure Girl Into His Car
A 55-year-old Norwalk man tried several times to get a 16-year-old girl in Bridgeport to get into his car on Monday afternoon, according to the Connecticut Post. The girl reported that she was walking home on Fairfield Avenue on Monday afternoon when she was approached by a man later identified as 55-year-old Sinclair Smalls of Norwalk, the Connecticut Post reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|10 hr
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC