Norwalk man allegedly had weapon in car

Norwalk man allegedly had weapon in car

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Balvirbudh Bhullar, 24, od Hill Street in Norwalk, CT, was charged for carrying a police baton in his car in New Canaan, CT on Mat 24, 2017. Balvirbudh Bhullar, 24, od Hill Street in Norwalk, CT, was charged for carrying a police baton in his car in New Canaan, CT on Mat 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf... Thu BPT 1
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI May 23 kosher nostra 5
News Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores May 18 BPT 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) May 18 BPT 7
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk May 18 VictorOrians 1
News Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance May 16 BPT 1
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,317,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC