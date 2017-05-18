Norwalk Knights Of Columbus Welcomes ...

Norwalk Knights Of Columbus Welcomes Educator For Communion Breakfast

Sister Sally Norcross will be the special guest speaker at the Knights of Columbus St. Matthew Council 14360's 4th annual Family Communion Breakfast on Sunday, June 4. The breakfast will be held after the 9 a.m. Mass in the St. Matthew Masterpool Great Room, 216 Scribner Ave. in Norwalk. "We are so fortunate to have Sister Sally at St. Matthew Parish.

Norwalk, CT

