Norwalk importer wins at San Francisco spirits competition
Diageo was named "importer of the year" at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition, one of three top prizes at the contest that drew some 2,250 entries this year. Norwalk is home to the North American headquarters of Diageo, with the company based in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC