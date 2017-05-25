Norwalk hotel nears liftoff for vertical addition

Norwalk Inn and Conference Center owner Chris Handrinos leads a tour of his renovated property Tuesday, May 23, 2017, including the new third floor that is not yet open for guests at their East Ave location in Norwalk, Conn. less Norwalk Inn and Conference Center owner Chris Handrinos leads a tour of his renovated property Tuesday, May 23, 2017, including the new third floor that is not yet open for guests at their East Ave location in ... more Norwalk Inn and Conference Center's renovated property Tuesday, May 23, 2017, includes a new third floor that is not yet open for guests at their East Ave location in Norwalk, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.