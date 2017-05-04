Norwalk Eatery Helps Create Record-Setting 109 Cheese Pizza
One hundred and nine -- that's right -- 109 -- different kinds of cheeses were used to help DJ Ken Tuccio of 95.9 THE FOX First Thing Fairfield County make history. His dream to create the most cheese on a pizza was made into reality thanks to Letizia's Pizza in Norwalk and 109 Cheese and Wine in Ridgefield.
