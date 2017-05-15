Norwalk Care Facility Employee Charged With Negligent Homicide

An employee of a Norwalk facility for people with intellectual disabilities was arrested Tuesday after police said his negligence led to the death of a resident of the facility last year. Police said that on Aug. 16, 2016 they responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the Connecticut Department of Developmental Service Lower Fairfield Center, located at 146 Silvermine Ave. in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.