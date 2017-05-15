Norwalk Care Facility Employee Charge...

Norwalk Care Facility Employee Charged With Negligent Homicide

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

An employee of a Norwalk facility for people with intellectual disabilities was arrested Tuesday after police said his negligence led to the death of a resident of the facility last year. Police said that on Aug. 16, 2016 they responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the Connecticut Department of Developmental Service Lower Fairfield Center, located at 146 Silvermine Ave. in Norwalk.

