Norwalk Businesses Found Selling Alcohol After Hours
City and state officials checked out several Norwalk establishments Friday night to make sure that they were complying with liquor laws and found two that were serving after hours, according to police. The Norwalk Police Special Services Division, the Norwalk Fire Marshal's Office and the state of Connecticut Liquor Control Division began the compliance operation on Friday and conducted compliance checks at several local establishments.
