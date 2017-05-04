No Doubt A Star in the Making

No Doubt A Star in the Making

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Risa Davis, 5, of Norwalk dances solo on the Westport Country Playhouse patio today during the 2017 Season Kick-off Block Party. The kindergartner dances to Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" played by the acoustic guitar duo Fred and Ethel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson 5 hr BPT 4
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop 7 hr Jose 2
News Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp... 7 hr Jose 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 5 ffctguitar 2
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... May 3 BPT 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC