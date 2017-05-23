New Canaan man charged with DUI in Da...

New Canaan man charged with DUI in Darien

1 hr ago

A 23-year-old New Canaan man was charged with drunk driving in Darien after he allegedly ignored a stop sign, police said. On May 20, a patrol officer saw a van turn left onto Tokeneke Road and ignore a stop sign after getting off the Interstate 95 ramp.

