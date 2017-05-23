Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Executive Chairman Cathy Giusti...
With a $4 million gift, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation is extending its work to launch what it says is the first-ever research program for the early detection and prevention of the disease. The Norwalk-based MMRF secured the commitment from the family foundation of billionaire Ronald Perelman and spouse Dr. Anna Chapman .
