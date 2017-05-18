Miles For Myles 5K Honors Memory Of Darien Toddler

When their beloved toddler Myles died suddenly from a heart arrhythmia, Geoff and Dana Beringer took a proactive step to improve the lives of all children through the Myles M. Beringer Foundation. Formed in 1999, the organization has raised more than $376,000 to support everything from pediatric cancer research at Yale School of Medicine to a scholarship in Irish dance to donations to the Rowayton Fire Department.

