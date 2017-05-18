Miles For Myles 5K Honors Memory Of D...

Miles For Myles 5K Honors Memory Of Darien Toddler

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

When their beloved toddler Myles died suddenly from a heart arrhythmia, Geoff and Dana Beringer took a proactive step to improve the lives of all children through the Myles M. Beringer Foundation. Formed in 1999, the organization has raised more than $376,000 to support everything from pediatric cancer research at Yale School of Medicine to a scholarship in Irish dance to donations to the Rowayton Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores Thu BPT 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) Thu BPT 7
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk Thu VictorOrians 1
News Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance May 16 BPT 1
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop May 10 BPT 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC