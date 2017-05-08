Micalizzi's celebrates 40 years on Madison Avenue in Bridgeport
Customers Sydney Woods, 6, and her dad Daryl enjoy some Italian Ice at Micalizzi's Italian Ice in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Apr. 27, 2017. Micalizzi's is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|1 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|Sun
|BPT
|4
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Sun
|Jose
|2
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|Sun
|Jose
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC