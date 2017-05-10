Mass. firm to take over management of Connecticut pensions

Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting is being replaced as the manager of Connecticut's $31.5 billion pension plan, with state Treasurer Denise Nappier announcing Wednesday the selection of a Massachusetts firm. Westwood, Mass.-based Meketa Investment Group will begin advising in July the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds , with Aon Hewitt having held the role since 2011.

