Mass. firm to take over management of Connecticut pensions
Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting is being replaced as the manager of Connecticut's $31.5 billion pension plan, with state Treasurer Denise Nappier announcing Wednesday the selection of a Massachusetts firm. Westwood, Mass.-based Meketa Investment Group will begin advising in July the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds , with Aon Hewitt having held the role since 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|23 hr
|BPT
|2
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|Tue
|Wally
|43
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 7
|Jose
|2
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|May 7
|Jose
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC