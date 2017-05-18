Man Injured In Shooting On Orchard St...

Man Injured In Shooting On Orchard Street In Norwalk

Read more: The Darien Daily Voice

Police responded to the area of 33 Orchard St. at 11:50 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting shots fired. A short time later, Norwalk Hospital reported that a man had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

